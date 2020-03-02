New video released as investigation continues into Newton vs. Salina Central game

The Kansas State High School Activities Association continues to look into an incident where an official left the Newton vs. Salina Central game early.

(Source: NFHS)

New video from the game shows the moment a fan walked onto the court prior to the referee's exit.

Bill Faflick, the executive director for KSHSAA, said he's seen this particular angle of the video. He said it would be presumptuous to assume that the fan walking towards the court is the why the official left the game.

Faflick said the fan had no business to be on the court and was immediately stopped by the school's administration and told to leave the game.

He said in these situations, the correct protocol would be for the officials to stop the game and meet with building administrators to alert them of any problems that would potentially interfere with the game.

State basketball tournaments start next week, and Faflick said he hopes, fans, coaches, players, and officials all learn from last Tuesday.

"We know that everybody has a role that they need to play. Officials have to adjudicate the event, coaches have to coach their kids, hold them accountable and help them improve. Our players seek to play and they play to win and our fans need to be there to enjoy the contest," said Faflick.

Faflick would not comment on whether the official who left the game early would have any consequences for the decision but said KSHSAA is continuing to be in communication with the crew that worked that game.

As for the players and coaches that were ejected, Faflick said there are conditions for their return to competition.

Athletes must complete an online sportsmanship course. Once they finish, KSHSAA is notified and they can return to games unless the school or the district hands down further consequences.

Coaches must finish a similar course on teaching and modeling behavior. They are allowed to be involved in practices, but can not coach in any competitions.

Faflick said this is the same for any KSHSAA sport.