New webpage launched to serve people affected by layoffs

A new webpage has been launched to serve people affected by layoffs.

The Aerospace Task Force, a group of 15 organizations and partners, launched a webpage Tuesday to provide information and connections to resources for people affected by the 737 MAX production suspension and related layoffs.

The webpage provides coordinated resources and information from local, state and federal partners. It contains information from over 20 websites to help decrease internet search time for affected workers.

The task force says the website will be updated with a variety of topics, resources and information as it becomes available.

View now at https://www.aircapitaloftheworld.com/commitment