Newborns honor Mr. Rogers with red cardigans at Pittsburgh hospital

To celebrate World Kindness Day, nurses at a Pittsburgh hospital dressed up newborns in cardigans and ties in honor of Fred Rogers.

Parents were able to watch nurses dress up their babies Wednesday from the nursery window at Allegheny Health Network’s West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.

The red cardigans and ties were inspired by the iconic Fred Rogers, who hosted the children’s show “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” for more than 30 years.

Rogers spent most of his life in the Pittsburgh area.

"We wanted to join in the spirit of kindness with our most adorable ambassadors, our newborn babies," said Stephanie Waite, an AHN spokesperson.

The newborns participated in a photo shoot while dressed in the adorable outfits. After the shoot, parents got to keep the photos and costumes.

West Penn often dresses up newborn babies for holidays and special occasions, according to Waite.

“We always get such a positive reaction to the photos. The babies are so adorable,” she said. “It puts a guaranteed smile on everyone’s face.”

