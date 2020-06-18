Newman University names new president

The Newman University Board of Trustees Thursday announced Kathleen S. Jagger, Ph.D., MPH, as Newman's 12th president, effective July 1.

Jagger's selection followed a nine-month public search process. The board approved her selection on May 29.

The university says Jagger is Newman's second laywoman to serve as president in the school's 86-year history. She replaces Noreen M. Carocci, Ph.D., who retired in December.

"With extensive higher education and leadership experience, Jagger is uniquely qualified to lead Wichita’s Catholic university. She recently served as acting president at Thomas More University in Crestview Hills, KY, where she also held vice president and dean positions and led the school’s transition from a college to a university. Additionally, Jagger created the school’s Institute for Ethical Leadership and Interdisciplinary Studies," a news release from Newman University said.

Jagger earned her Ph.D. in Microbiology from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Newman said. She also holds a master's degree in public health from the Harvard School of Public Health in Boston and earned a B.A. in Zoology from DePauw University in Greencastle, Ind. where she taught for 19 years and severed as professor of microbiology and public health from 1996 to 2002.

Newman said Jagger then became a professor of biology and "served in numerous administrative and leadership roles at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. for 13 years.

Newman said Jagger plans to work remotely when she begins her presidency before moving to campus later in July.