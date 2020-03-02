Coronavirus concerns force Kansas universities to cancel, postpone trips overseas

At least three Kansas universities, including two in Wichita, have canceled academic trips overseas amid concerns for the coronavirus.

Newman University canceled its March 12 trip to Italy, one of the hardest-hit countries affected by the virus.

The university said the decision to cancel comes after updated travel warnings for Italy from the CDC and the U.S. State Department over the "widespread ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness (COVID-19) caused by a novel (new) Coronavirus.”

“With numerous U.S. study abroad programs canceling plans, not only due to the threat of the virus but because of the quarantine policies of both Italian and the U.S. governments for those suspected of exposure, and new travel warnings for Italy, we made the decision to postpone this learning opportunity until fall," said Newman Provost Kimberly Long, Ph.D.

The program is expected to take place now Oct. 5-14, 2020.

Wichita State University canceled a faculty-led program scheduled for South Korea in late May.

"Fortunately, we do not have any students who were studying abroad in any countries with level 3 advisory by CDC for this semester," said Ann Burger, Wichita State's Associate Director for Study Abroad & Exchange Programs. "Currently, we continue to look at our summer programs and how those will be impacted by the coronavirus outbreak."

Last week, the University of Kansas banned all student-travel to China this spring and summer. The ban includes KU's internship program in Shanghai.

University officials said they are closely monitoring KU's partner universities in South Korea and Italy as the coronavirus continues to spread in both countries.