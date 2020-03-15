Newman Regional Health expands preventive measure amid coronavirus concerns

Newman Regional Health is expanding preventive measure and increasing visitation restrictions amid coronavirus concerns.

In a press release it said registration staff and nursing staff will be screening patients and visitors prior to appointments, upon entry into the facility and at nurses' stations to help detect those that are symptomatic and to ensure that individuals who may spread the virus get the care they need while not exposing others. Some of the questions may include;

1. Are you experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath?

2. Have you traveled outside the state of Kansas within the last 2 weeks?

3. Have you traveled t any of the following countries: China, Iran, South Korea, Italy, Japan, Europe?

4. Have you been notified that you were in close contact with a person who tested positive or is currently being evaluated for COVID-19?

The center will also implement the following restrictions, effective Monday, March 16.

· Visitation hours are 10:00am to 6:00pm.

· Visitation is limited to one (1) visitor at a time for 30 minutes or less.

· Visitors will be screened for symptoms and travel history.

· There will be no visitors in Same Day Surgery, Operating Room, and Cath Lab recovery areas.

· Visitors in the Emergency Room and Express Care will be allowed only under special circumstances (e.g., parent of children, patients being transferred or admitted).

