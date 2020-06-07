Newton High celebrates seniors with drive-thru graduation

Newton High School staff and businesses in the community sent off seniors with a drive-thru graduation Saturday.

Local businesses sent seniors off with pizza, ice cream, popcorn and prizes.

“They seemed very grateful that we were able to give them some gifts, things that they could take off wherever they chose to go to college, or to their next job,” Erin Nyman, Newton High staff, said. “We were able to give a vast array of things from TVs, to refrigerators, to gift cards, to towels -- things they would be able to use on their next stage of their lives.”

Staff at the high school say they are very thankful for the community's support to help make this happen.

"It’s different but it’s good that we at least get to get out and do something rather than doing nothing,” Student Austin Wondera said. “Getting to see everybody, it was a fun time.”

