Newton approves Sunday alcohol sales, S. Hutchinson votes it down

A Sunday alcohol sales ordinance was on the ballot in two Kansas communities on Tuesday, but the outcomes were very different.

Newton residents approved the measure 64 to 36 percent or 2,296 to 1,293 votes. The vote comes months after city commissioners also approved the ordinance. It was placed on the ballot after a petition was filed requiring voters to make the final decision.

Greg Dovel, the owner of 505 Tobacco & Liquor, gained enough signatures earlier this year to bring the issue to a vote in South Hutchinson. If approved, the ordinance would have made it legal to sell liquor from noon to 8 p.m. on any Sunday, except Easter.

Tuesday night, voters said no to the ordinance, voting it down, 353 to 319.

