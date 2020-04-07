Newton police: Couple accused of coughing on people at local Walmart, saying they have coronavirus

Newton police say they have interviewed the couple accused of coughing people at the local Walmart and saying they had coronavirus.

(MGN Image)

The police department said it was not called at the time of the incident, but officers began investigating after seeing the viral video on social media.

Police say they identified the couple and interviewed them. They say they will present the case to the Harvey County Attorney's Office and suggest felony charges of criminal threat.

"This behavior constitutes, at a minimum, felony criminal threat. This is not joke, whether it's intended as humor or not," said the police department.

Newton PD says it takes the incident "incredibly seriously" and will continue to interview victims and witnesses.