Newton names new city manager

The City of Newton Tuesday named Kelly McElroy as its new city manager. McElroy steps into the leadership role after serving as Newton's interim city manager since the retirement of Bob Myers at the end of last year, the city says.

The city says McElroy served as assistant city manager/development director for Newton since October 2016.

“Commissioners, City staff, and community members who have worked with Kelly during her time in Newton know her to be knowledgeable, committed and trustworthy,” Newton Mayor Leroy Koehn says. “During this time of unprecedented challenges, Newton is fortunate to have Kelly leading our City organization.”

McElroy, a native Kansan, worked for the City of Goddard as director of community development/zoning administration before continuing her career in Newton.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and the faith that the Commission has placed in me,” McElroy says of being named Newton City Manager. “We have an outstanding team here in Newton, and I look forward to continuing to work together to serve the community.”