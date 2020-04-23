Newton nurse in NYC cautions against reopening economy too quickly

Protests around the country have people urging state governments to reopen businesses soon, but most healthcare workers think that would be a big mistake.

The Newton nurse we told you about a couple weeks ago, who traveled to New York to fight in the epicenter of this pandemic, tells us why reopening too soon could be disastrous.

“I have five kids at home. I have a regular life there at home in Kansas. I didn’t walk away from it for nothing,” says LaShay Rhodes, a nurse from Newton.

Rhodes has been in New York City for weeks to battle the surge of coronavirus patients that has overwhelmed the healthcare system there.

“This virus is mutating," says Rhodes. "It’s going to change like most viruses do and when it comes back, it’s going to be worse.”

That’s why Rhodes thinks it’s too early to reopen local economies and have a rush of people returning to work.

“And yes the numbers might be decreasing, but if you start opening up these places where you’re not practicing social distancing, this is a life or death situation,” says Rhodes.

Until there is more rapid, reliable testing or better yet, a vaccine; Rhodes believes lightening social distancing restrictions would mean all of the sacrifices so far would be in vain.

“To think of everything we’ve done and the patients that I’ve lost is worth nothing, is heartbreaking," says Rhodes. "We have to be able to say we’re going to try to open this up but this is at the risk of your life or your family.”

Rhodes says medical experts are on the brink of finding out what works and what doesn’t in order to manage this virus. But right now the unknown is too risky.

“You’re hearing these positive things, I think it’s good, I think it’s good that we’re hearing that but it doesn’t mean that this is over. It is far from over," says Rhodes.