Next cold front arriving soon

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the next cold front will be sliding through Kansas Wednesday, but the drop in temperatures won't be felt until Thursday. This front is not likely to bring any rain to the area, but temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees cooler heading into the second half of the week.

Skies will mainly be clear overnight. Lows will dip down into the 40s and 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Increasing north winds are likely statewide by early afternoon.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday with highs back to near normal. Most of the state will see 50s and 60s to finish off the week. Much colder air is set to move in by Easter Sunday. Stay tuned.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear. Light winds. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny; breezy by afternoon. Wind: NW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 84.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 10-20. Low: 42

Thu: High: 60 Increasing clouds; much cooler.

Fri: High: 59 Low: 36 Partly cloudy

Sat: High: 65 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy; scattered rain & thunder into the night.

Easter: High: 58 Low: 53 Scattered showers; a wintry mix overnight.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 29 Decreasing clouds; colder.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 28 Mostly sunny