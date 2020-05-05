Next rain chance arriving Thursday

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the next chances for showers and storms will arrive on Thursday, but severe storms are not expected.

Look for some high clouds to move through the area heading into Wednesday morning. Lows will dip down into the 40s, and then we should return to the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.

Clouds start moving in Thursday with chances for rain showers in the morning across central and eastern Kansas. Scattered thunderstorms will be back by Thursday evening, but severe weather should stay out of Kansas. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s, but turning cooler statewide Friday behind a cold front.

Mother's Day weekend is looking dry, but temperatures will be cooler than normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Clear to Mostly clear. Wind: NW/NE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 74.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 50.

Thu: High: 68 AM showers, cloudy with evening storms.

Fri: High: 64 Low: 49 Becoming partly cloudy; windy.

Sat: High: 67 Low: 41 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Sun: High: 66 Low: 48 Partly cloudy; breezy.

Mon: High: 59 Low: 44 Cloudy; afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 64 Low: 47 AM showers, then mostly cloudy.