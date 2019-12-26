Next winter storm brings Weather Alert Day to NW Kansas

Storm Team 12 issues a Weather Alert Day for Friday and Saturday in northwest Kansas with a winter storm expected to drop several inches of snow in some areas and lead to deteriorating roads.

Storm Team 12 forecasts the storm to begin Friday with a mix of precipitation near Goodland and Colby with the heaviest snowfall happening Saturday.

Road conditions could deteriorate Saturday night with temperatures dipping below freezing. This could lead to Interstate 70 closing Saturday night and/or early Sunday morning.

A regional map shows ice and snow chances for Colorado into western Kansas with most of the state--including central and south central Kansas--expecting rain.