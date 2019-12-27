Next winter storm brings Weather Alert Day to NW Kansas

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a winter storm is headed our way and it promises to impact holiday travel with a mixed bag of precipitation. Western Kansas is looking at a wintry mix changing to rain today while areas farther east see all rain with rumbles of thunder. The worst weather will be found in the far northwest corner of the state.

The rain, heavy at times, continues across central and east Kansas tonight and Saturday while western Kansas transitions back over to all snow. Accumulation is most likely northwest of a Scott City to Hays line where up to six inches of snowfall is expected by Saturday night.

Even though the precipitation comes to a stop on Sunday, a cold and gusty breeze from the northwest will bring winter temperatures back to the state. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will feel like the single digits while afternoon highs top-out in the 30s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Wind: E 10-15. High: 45.

Tonight: Showers and rumbles of thunder. Wind: E/S 10-20. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Windy with rain/thunder. Wind: S 20-30g. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Rain showers come to an end. Wind: SW/W 20-30g. Low: 30.

Sun: High: 39. Low: 26. Windy and much colder with a few flurries.

Mon: High 43. Low: 22. Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 48. Low: 25. Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 49. Low: 29. Passing clouds and breezy.

Thu: High: 44. Low: 27. Sun and cloud mix; cooler.