Nice Fall Day Saturday, turning colder Sunday

Looks like a nice day with sunshine and mild weather. However, a cold front will race through Kansas Saturday night, dropping temperatures for the end of the weekend. There may even be a few rounds of snow flurries for parts of the state.

After a cold start tot he morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, sunshine and southwest winds will warm most of the area into the 60s and low 70s today.

The cold front will be through most of central Kansas by daybreak Sunday. Colder air moves in Sunday, with afternoon temperatures in the 30s and 40s for much of the state. Clouds will increase and northwest Kansas has a chance for a light wintry mix and snow flurries by afternoon.

Everyone in Kansas will have a chance for flurries coming up on Monday and Tuesday. However, snow accumulations look unlikely given the fast moving system and limited moisture. Some uncertainty with our next weather system that comes in on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Right now, this second weather system looks to bring better chances of snowfall across Kansas. Still too early to tell how much and exactly where the snow will fall, but expect more updates in the coming days. Higher confidence that very cold air spreads across Kansas in the week ahead, with highs in the 30s and 40s and lows in the teens and 20s. Get ready for a taste of winter, just in time for Halloween.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, turning colder. Wind: N 5-15. High: 54.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 32.

Mon: High: 41 Mostly cloudy; late day/evening wintry mix to flurries.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 27 Turning mostly cloudy; light wintry mix to light snow.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 25 Cloudy, breezy and cold. Light wintry mix and light snow possible.

Thu: High: 41 Low: 22 Sunny, chilly; breezy.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 55 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.