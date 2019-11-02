Nice Fall weather this weekend

Skies will be clear today with temperatures warming up into the 50s with west to southwest winds.

Look for sunny and mild weather on Sunday with highs near 60. The milder weather should hang around into the start of next week. A weak cold front moves in on Monday and Tuesday, however we are not expecting much change in the overall weather across Kansas. Just a few clouds and a change in the wind direction. Temperatures remain in the 50s through Tuesday.

Our next rain chances may not happen until the middle of next week as another strong cold front pushes through Kansas on Wednesday. Rain is expected across the southern parts of Kansas with a few thunderstorms possible in the southeast parts of the state. Turning colder Thursday with highs in the 30s to near 40. A warming trend Friday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny and mild. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 58.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 61.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SW LIGHT. Low: 37.

Mon: High: 60 Morning clouds, then mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 59 Low: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 48 A.M. Drizzle, mostly cloudy; PM/evening showers.

Thu: High: 39 Low: 30 Mainly cloudy.

Fri: High: 49 Low: 28 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 35 Mostly sunny.