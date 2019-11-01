Nice start to the month of November

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s another cold morning across Kansas, however temperatures aren’t as low as they were 24 hours ago. Wake-up numbers in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

A weak cold front crossing the state today into tonight will keep our temperatures in check on Saturday before a stronger, south breeze takes us into the 50s and 60s on Sunday.

The week ahead appears uneventful as the jet streams moves farther north keeping the Arctic air bottled-up over the northern Plains and Great Lakes. After climbing into the 60s on Monday, slightly cooler weather is on tap for the state Tuesday and Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: S/NW 10-15. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 33.

Sun: High: 61. Low: 39. Sunny and warmer.

Mon: High: 63. Low: 43. Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild.

Tue: High: 58. Low: 46. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55. Low: 40. Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late.

Thu: High: 46. Low: 31. Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers.