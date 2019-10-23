Nice today, COLD tomorrow

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it’s not as cool this morning with wake-up temperatures mostly in the 40s. The afternoon will follow suit as we climb into the 60s and 70s, but get prepared for a cold front to push through the state late today and tonight.

Temperatures will hover in the 40s on Thursday, but the breeze, clouds, and precipitation will make it feel even colder. While northern Kansas looks mainly dry, southern Kansas can expect rain showers throughout the day. The rain should mix with snow from time to time, mainly in southwest Kansas, however no accumulation is expected.

After a cold Thursday night in the 20s and 30s, warmer weather returns Friday and Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s under mainly sunny skies. Another batch of colder air has plans on moving through Saturday night into Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds. Wind: SW/NW 10-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Cloudy and turning breezy. Wind: N 15-25g. Low: 43.

Tomorrow: Cloudy and cold with light rain. Wind: N 15-25. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 33.

Fri: High: 57. Low: 33. Sunshine.

Sat: High: 68. Low: 45. Continued sunny, turning breezy.

Sun: High: 57. Low: 34. Increasing clouds and breezy.

Mon: High: 56. Low: 34. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 55. Low: 30. Mostly sunny.