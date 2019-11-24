Nice today, Old Man Winter returns this week

Sunny skies and light winds with highs will be in the 60s today, with 50s through Monday.

Our next system will move in late Monday night into Tuesday. Snow will develop late Monday night and will be more widespread through Tuesday evening. Accumulating snow will mainly be along and north of I-70. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of NW-Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. Some areas could pick up 6-8", however most of NW-Kansas will pick up 3-6" through Tuesday evening. Blowing and drifting is possible as we expect north wind gusts of 30-40 m.p.h to accompany this intense storm system. It will move out by Tuesday night with a short break in the weather expected during the day on Wednesday.

Another system will move into Kansas Wednesday night. Snow will be possible in southwestern Kansas Wednesday evening. This will move to the northeast, covering most of western and north central Kansas in light snow through Thursday morning. South central Kansas looks like it will miss the snow, but will have a chance of a light wintry mix changing over to rain on Thanksgiving day.

Then, rain showers will be possible, scattered across the state on Friday. Overall confidence is getting higher on Tuesday's winter storm, while there is still plenty of uncertainty, on how the weather will play out Wednesday through Friday.

Bottom line, wet weather may impact travel and Thanksgiving Holiday plans, so keep following KWCH and Storm Team 12 for more updates

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: SW 5-10. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SW/S 5-10. Low: 34.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: NW/N 5-10. High: 59.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36.

Tue: High: 57 Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 29 Partly cloudy, rain/snow developing overnight.

Thanksgiving Day: High: 40 Low: 30 A.M. Wintry mix changing to rain, then mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 55 Low: 37 Cloudy scattered rain showers.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 39 Morning rain, then mostly cloudy, falling afternoon temperatures.

Sun: High: 43 Low: 25 Partly cloudy, windy much colder.