No. 1 KU roll past K-State to win Sunflower Showdown 62-58

Devon Dotson scored 25 points to help top-ranked Kansas absorb the loss of center Udoka Azubuike for long stretches of the game, and the cold-shooting Jayhawks held on to beat Kansas State 62-58 on Saturday.

Azubuike finished with six points and nine rebounds while playing just 20 minutes with a sore ankle.

Cartier Diarra scored 15 points and Xavier Sneed and Makol Mawien had 13 apiece for the Wildcats.

2/29/2020 2:59:06 PM (GMT -6:00)