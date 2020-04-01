No additional paperwork needed for social security recipients to get stimulus money

As it stands, if you collect social security and didn't file taxes for 2018 or 2019, there is no additional paperwork for you to fill out in order to receive your economic stimulus payment from the federal government.

Max Pixel / CC0 1.0 / MGN

The IRS Wednesday evening said social security recipients would have to fill out a "simple tax return," but several lawmakers and the AARP were against this idea. Wednesday night, the IRS changed its procedures.

In a tweet, the agency now says social security recipients will automatically receive economic-impact (stimulus) payments without the need to file taxes for 2018 or 2019.

On its website, the IRS says it will use information on the form SSA-1099 or from RRB-1099 to generate economic-impact payments for those who are not required to file a tax return. It goes on to clarify that this includes senior citizens, social security recipients and railroad retirees.

As for dependents, the IRS says it won't have that information from these forms, so each person who falls into this category would receive $1,200.

The IRS initially wanted social security recipients to fill out a "simple tax return" because the stimulus checks would be generated by the information in those returns.

The treasury department says the economic stimulus payments will be direct deposits or mailed paper checks.

