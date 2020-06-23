No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Black driver

The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least last October.

Federal authorities say no charges are planned. Wallace is the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level. He successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago.

In a statement, NASCAR said "the FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously before the 34 team's arrival and garage assignment."

Full statement from FBI

"On Monday, 15 FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talledega Superseedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed.

The FBI learned that garage number 4 where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR that the noose found in garage 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week.

The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NaSCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.

