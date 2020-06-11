No injuries reported after fire, 'likely explosion' at grain elevator in Liberal

There were no injuries reported in a fire to a grain elevator reported Thursday afternoon in Liberal.

Seward County dispatch tells us the fire and likely explosion happened on the west side of town, on Pancake Boulevard near the railroad tracks.

Thursday evening, dispatch said the investigation was ongoing to determine how the fire started. In the community, people weighing in on the High Plains Leader & Times Facebook page report hearing an explosion from other parts of town and expressing relief that no one was injured.

