No lockdown, shelter in place orders for the state of Kansas

As the number of coronavirus cases grow statewide, so do the rumors about what it means for Kansans.

Tweets like this one from the Kansas National Guard seem to be fueling those claims.

It says… "It is prepared to support state and local agencies responding to covid19 in order to protect Kansans. Currently, 15 soldiers and airmen are working with partners to provide logistical support."

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay shared a post on his Facebook page with the following message:

"There are no state or local orders for you to shelter in place - and we have not been notified about a plan to enact any.

While a few are over buying food and supplies, we have no food shortages and have strong supply sources to meet our needs.

Most importantly, while there is no state or local shelter in place orders - limit your exposure to others and help slow the spread of the virus....."

Dr. Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said Friday afternoon, even with the growing number COVID-19 cases a lockdown isn't necessary at this time.

"Do 3 million people need to shelter in place in Kansas? We're not there yet," he said during his tri-weekly briefing on the virus spread.

