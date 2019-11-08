No one hurt after house fire in Hutchinson

No one is hurt after an early morning house fire in Hutchinson.

Firefighters responded to a house fire just before 2 a.m. Friday on 14 East Bigger Street.

When firefighters arrived, they found a single-story home with heavy fire coming from 50 percent of the structure.

"Due to the amount of heavy fire showing and adjacent structure that was being threatened by fire, fire crews went into defensive operations," said Fire Chief Steven R. Beer. "Multiple handlines and an aerial ladder were used to contain the fire."

The entire attic space and rear portion of the home sustained extensive damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Beer says the home had no working smoke detectors.

"With the recent cold weather, and added heating devices, HFD wants to remind our citizens about the importance of having a working smoke detector," said Beer. "HFD also wants to remind our citizens that we have a smoke detector program, please call 620-694-2871."

Fire crews will be canvasing the neighborhood Saturday and talking to residences about fire safety.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.