No one hurt after train collides with semi in Newton

No one is hurt after a train and semi collided in Newton Friday morning.

Police say the semi was leaving Nortrak and unable to move out of the way fast enough after the railroad gates came down. The train was struck, and the primary engine blew an air hose.

The train's engine has to be replaced in order to move the 7,000-foot train.

Right now, West First Street is closed at the BNSF crossing. Once the train is moved, First Street will remain closed while BNSF evaluates and repairs the damage to the gates and rails. It's expected to take most of the afternoon.

Police encourage drivers to find an alternate route while crews work to clean-up the scene.