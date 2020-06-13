No rain in sight but plenty of heat and gusty winds

Meteorologist Mark Larson says most of Kansas will see lots sunshine, hot temperatures and gusty winds this weekend but no rain.

There's a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger across western Kansas through this evening due to very low humidity and gusty winds. Saturday highs will top-out in the mid to upper 90s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky.

Scattered clouds will roll into parts of western Kansas tonight and few spots along the Colorado state line could even catch a brief evening shower but most will stay dry. Skies will be clear elsewhere with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s and a stiff south breeze.

More heat and more wind are on the way Sunday with a few clouds northwest but no rain or storms. Most of the state will see highs between 95-100 degrees with south winds gusting up to 35 mph at times.

There won't be too many weather changes until the middle or end of next week when a front will move try to slide into area. Parts of northern Kansas could see a few scattered showers/storms Wednesday night or Thursday. The slow moving front looks like it will sag through our region Father's Day weekend signaling an end to our heat wave.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered clouds early then sunny, breezy and hot by afternoon. Wind: S 15-25; gusty. High: 96.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and windy. Wind: S 20-30; gusty. High: 97.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 72.

Mon: High: 95 Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Tue: High: 96 Low: 73 Mostly sunny and windy.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny and windy.

Thu: High: 97 Low: 75 Becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 74 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 73 Mostly cloudy, scattered storms.