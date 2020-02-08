Noah's Event Venue abruptly closes down, leaving couples scrambling

Brides-to-be and others are now left scrambling, after Noah's Event Venue in Wichita abruptly closes as the company files for bankruptcy.

We spoke to the venue's bankruptcy attorney in Utah, who says the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May of 2019. Now the company will be closing down 28 locations across the U.S. He says people with planned events may not get their money back, and will need to file bankruptcy court claims.

According to the company's lawyer, the company didn't reach the revenue it expected for January. He says the company had been struggling.

He says there is possibly another company looking to buy some Noah's Event Venue locations and take them over, but he couldn't say for sure if that deal would be finalized or which venues that would be. The attorney says the company is very unhappy and worked hard to avoid this result.