Nonprofit started by teen to help fellow cancer survivors gets Helping Hand

Maize High School junior Hannah Soderstrom wasn't going to let a cancer diagnosis be the story of her life.

Specifically, she was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic cancer and at first, didn't know what she was in for.

"I really didn't understand what I was going through or that I was going to need chemo," Soderstrom says. "I was very naive and clueless to the fact of what I had."

She spent two-and-a-half years in and out of the hospital, and from her experience, saw an opportunity to help fellow survivors.

Soderstrom started the nonprofit, "Even Mermaids Get Leukemia."

"That was to help kids like me who weren't able to do things like me, go play volleyball or play a sport, or music lessons," she explains. "Just something to get them active again."

For about the two-and-a-half years she spent much of her time in the hospital, Soderstrom was forced to shelve activities she enjoyed. As she recovered and started feeling better, she acted on her longing to help others in a similar situation.

She started "Even Mermaids Get Leukemia" in January 2019. To show support for Soderstrom and her nonprofit helping others, KWCH 12 Eyewitness News and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to give a $1,200 helping hand.

