Northern Valley eighth-grader sinks full-court shot

The Northern Valley eighth-grade boys' basketball team won Tuesday night's battle against Sacred Heart in a game where two teams gave it their all, but one shot stood out and will likely be remembered for decades to come.

Making the win sweeter for Northern Valley's Brody Preston was an unforgettable full-court shot that found the bottom of the net. With less than two seconds to go, Brody rebounded an errant three pointer and launched the ball more than 90 feet. The sight of the ball going through the hoop sent off cheers just about loud enough to drown out the buzzer.

It wasn't a game winner, but it added to the victory and ignited the home crowd in the Norton County community of Almena.

---Video courtesy of Angela Thalheim---