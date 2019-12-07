Northwest HS senior puts together free senior photo fair for students in need

A Northwest Highschool senior makes us Kansas Proud for helping students in need.

Kat Willis got together with local professional photographers to do a free senior photo fair Saturday afternoon.

She says her passion for the project came from her background as a photographer and as a low income student.

Willis says she believes every student should have the chance to get their professional pictures taken, regardless of their financial situation.

"I grew up low income and I saw my brothers struggle with their senior year and getting some of those key moments just because money was an issue," said Willis. "It was things like senior photos or grad parties versus meals and stuff on the table."

Willis says she is glad she could make a difference for other students.