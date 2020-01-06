Norton man's business takes hit with theft, destruction of work van

A Norton man continues looking for answers about who stole his work vehicle and then set it on fire. Harold Shinn's van was missing for about a week before it was found in a pile of ash on a county road north of Norton.

For work, Shinn repairs appliances across northwest Kansas. While he was spending the holidays with family in Denver, he received an alert from his Ring doorbell.

"Somebody got in my van and drove off," Shinn says.

Through his doorbell camera, he saw three people steal his work van from his own driveway.

"Some people got an office in a building, that is my office," Shinn says of the van. "I live in it. It had all my tools that I'd collected over the last 10-11 years."

For more than a week, people in the Norton community helped Shinn search for his van. That search ended Saturday when law enforcement found the work vehicle in a field, three miles north of town. Someone had set the van on fire, leaving behind piles of ashes and debris.

"Nothing at all was salvageable in it, you know" Shinn says. "What was once a van that was literally full from front to back, top to bottom."

Without his tools, he says work on a call that used to take about five minutes, now takes about 30 minutes. Stepping up to assist is the community he's served for years.

"It's pretty humbling, you know. all the phone calls, Facebook messages, people wanting to help," Shinn says. "I've had three different individuals who have actually offered to donate me a vehicle to use until I can get another one."

The extension of help even includes offers to loan him new tools and contributed to a $1,600 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Norton County Sheriff's Office does say it has people of interest its questioning.

