Not as cold into the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a few sprinkles or flurries may pass through Kansas during the night, but an impact on road conditions is unlikely.

Clouds will continue to move in for early Friday. Lows will dip down into the 20s with light winds. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Expect more sunshine by Saturday with highs reaching the 50s. The winds will turn back to the south and increase some during the afternoon.

Another cold front is due to arrive on Sunday, which will shift the winds back to the north and drop temperatures again for the start of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: W/SW 5-10. Low: 26.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 10-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/S 5-10. Low: 25.

Sat: High: 53 Turning mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 40 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Mon: High: 46 Low: 23 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 45 Low: 27 Cloudy with a chance for rain.

Thu: High: 28 Low: 23 AM chance for snow, then cloudy. Breezy