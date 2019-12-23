Nurses honored for role in stopping thieves at W. Wichita nursing home

In the summer of 2018, two employees of Family Health and Rehab in west Wichita were charged for stealing checkbooks, debit cards and credit cards from senior patients and residents.

Fast forward to Monday, two supervising nurses who helped catch those thieves received a surprise award. They didn't just receive a pat on the back, they received the highest civilian honor the Wichita Police Department gives.

At Family Health and Rehab Monday, Director of Nursing/Registered Nurse Jonathan Walden and House Manager/Registered Nurse Jacy Graves received the Outstanding Citizens Assistance Award for helping Wichita police solve the thefts at the skilled nursing facility.

"It means a lot to me," Walden says. "That's what I'm here for. Nursing has always been something that i'm passionate about, so to be able to help those entitled to me, it means everything."

Graves says she's also proud she was able to help get two thieves off the street who'd been taking advantage of seniors.

Wichita Police Lt. Casey Slaughter says the nurses helped police solve the crimes by providing comprehensive information on schedules, staffing, etc...

"Checking clock-ins and clock-outs in their work, making sure that we had all the facts of the case and making sure that we had all of our facts straight so that we could solve these crimes," Slaughter says.

Residents at Family Health and Rehab agree Walden and Graves deserve the honor for helping police catch employees responsible and keeping more residents and patients from being targeted by the thieves.

"They've worked real hard to help law enforcement, and, you know, they've all worked together and kept it under cover because I didn't know anything about it," Family Health and Rehab resident Bob Bain says.