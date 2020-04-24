Nurses line hallway to cheer-on discharged COVID-19 patient

To date, more than 600 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Kansas.

On Friday, only KWCH cameras were allowed at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis a patient was discharged from the COVID Unit.

"You don't know how much time you have, my time could have been over, so I'm glad," said Tracy Criman, the associate chaplain at St. Francis.

Nurse and doctors lined the hallway at the hospital cheering him on, another COVID-19 survivor.

Still connected to oxygen, Criman called the experience overwhelming. You couldn't see it but underneath his face mask was a smile to celebrate his hard-fought recovery.

"There's no way to describe it. I know this is probably beating a dead horse, but people whatever you can do to keep people from getting this. It's so rough. You have no idea, you probably have never been this sick in your life. So whatever you have to do, even if it's embarrassing or inconvenient, stay home. Do what officials tell you. It's not just about us, we have to take care of each other," said Criman.

He was just one of three patients discharged on Friday from the COVID Unit. All three received the same honor.

Sedgwick County reports 163 have recovered from the disease produced by the novel coronavirus. The county says a person is considered recovered from COVID-19 72 hours after symptoms stop or seven days after symptoms start, whichever is longer.