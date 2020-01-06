OSHA opens investigation after Textron Aviation plant explosion

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) says it is investigating an explosion that injured 15 employees at Textron Aviation in Wichita.

The agency has six months from the date it opens an inspection to issue citations and propose monetary penalties if it finds violations of safety and health regulations.

Textron linked the Dec. 27 explosion to a three-inch, liquid nitrogen line that ruptured.

The company says some employees reported to Plant 3 on Monday for their regularly scheduled shifts, including those working the Cessna SkyCourier development program.

"Some employees may also be temporarily reassigned to other areas of the business where assistance is required, or their offices may be moved to other locations on campus," said Textron in a release.

The aviation manufacturer says the phase-in return to work will "align with employee safety, building access and manufacturing priorities."

Textron says it is working in collaboration and coordination with investigating entities, including OSHA.