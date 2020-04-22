A few more rain chances before the weekend

Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that the latest round of rain will end heading into Thursday morning, but with another system approaching Friday, chances will return to the Plains.

Skies will begin clearing out overnight from west to east. Lows will be down in the 40s and 50s. A nice day is shaping up for Thursday with sunshine giving way to clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be back up in the 70s.

The next rain chances come into the area for Friday, but they should be scattered. Clouds and showers will keep temperatures down with highs in the 60s.

Look for drier weather this weekend with highs warming back up into the 70s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST;

Tonight: Evening rain ending, then clearing late. Wind: N/NW 10-15. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: NW/W 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy; slight chance for storms late. Wind: SW/NW 5-15. Low: 53.

Fri: High: 68 Mostly cloudy; scattered showers.

Sat: High: 70 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 49 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 55 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Tue: High: 82 Low: 59 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Breezy.

Wed: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly sunny.