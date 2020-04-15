Off-site COVID-19 testing center established at Finney County Fairgrounds

With more positive COVID-19 cases identified in Finney County and the KDHE providing additional testing supplies, the county's health department makes an off-site move in preparing for more tests.

Beginning Monday, the health department will begin providing testing at the Finney County Fairgrounds in Garden City. In addition to being able to perform more tests, the county says the move "will reduce the risk and exposure to staff and patients at the Finney County Health Department."

Operations at the off-site center begin Monday (April 20) and will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The health department says anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic, must call the local COVID-19 hotline at 620-272-3600 to be screened over the phone. From there, those who meet criteria for testing will be given an appointment time and instructions to drive through the off-site center to get their testing.

Finney County says the center at the fairgrounds has the capacity to test 50 people by appointment, each day. The health department says it will not conduct COVID-19 tests without an appointment.

You can find further information about the drive-through site at the fairgrounds on the website for COVID-19-related updates in Finney County.