Officer-involved shooting in Overland Park leaves officer, suspect dead

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left both the officer and the suspect dead Sunday in Overland Park.

KCTV reports the shooting happened around 6 p.m.

John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said an off-duty officer saw a hit and run in the area of 143rd and Antioch.

The officer followed the suspect to 123rd and Antioch where gunfire was exchanged for an unknown reason.

Police say the suspect died in the shooting. The officer was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died a short time later.

KCTV reports the Merriam Police Department will be investigating the shooting.