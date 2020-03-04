Official: US strike Taliban in first hit since Afghan peace deal

The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike against Taliban forces in southern Afghanistan, only days after American and Taliban officials signed an ambitious peace deal in the Mideastern state of Qatar.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, center, arrives with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for a joint news conference in presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

U.S. military spokesman Col Sonny Leggett said in a tweet Wednesday that it was the first U.S. strike against the militant group in 11 days. He said the attack was to counter a Taliban assault on Afghan government forces in Nahr-e Saraj in the Helmand province.

“Taliban leadership promised the international community they would reduce violence and not increase attacks. We call on the Taliban to stop needless attacks and uphold their commitments. As we have demonstrated, we will defend our partners when required,” said Leggett on Twitter.

President Donald Trump confirmed Tuesday that he spoke on the phone to a Taliban leader, making him the first U.S. president believed to have ever spoken directly with the militant group responsible for the deaths of thousands of U.S. troops in nearly 19 years of fighting in Afghanistan.

