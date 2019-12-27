Ogden Elementary provides free lunches during Winter Holiday break

Thanks to a grant secured by food services director, Stephanie Smith, the Ogden Elementary School is able to provide free lunch to children during the winter holiday break.

With more than thirty percent of the students in the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district qualifying for free or reduced lunches, the district realized there is a need for students to have a place to get nutritious meals even on days off from school.

Ogden Elementary School is the first site to try out the free lunches over holiday break for kids in their area.

Kids can stop by from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, and are served a meal just like they would get on a school day; warm, nutritious, and delicious.

While the first day saw only a few kids, Thursday they had more than twenty kids show up to eat lunch.

“There’s kids out there that don’t have access to food over Christmas break, they can come get one…at least one good meal.” Ogden Elementary School, Food Service Manager, Jeanette Huffman says.

“You know, even if one child shows up to eat, you know, we have one…one child that didn’t go hungry over the holiday, so I think it’s critically important whether it’s one or a thousand kids.” Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Board of Education, President, Curt Herrman says.

Ogden Elementary will provide free lunch again on Friday, December 27th, Monday the 30th, and Tuesday the 31st. As well as on Thursday January 2nd and Friday January 3rd. They hope to expand their free lunches on school holidays to add another site over spring break.