Ohio couple married 68 years says 'zipping your lip' the secret to a long marriage

An Ohio couple celebrated their 68th anniversary last week.

Howard and Geneva Cully, of Toledo, first started dating back in 1951 when they were both just 19-years-old.

Since the beginning of their marriage, the pair have always color coordinated. It is because of this that the two earned the nickname “the Twins.”

When asked the secret to a long marriage the couple agreed.

“You learn to zip your lip instead of saying things that hurt,” said Geneva.

“Keeping your mouth shut and being very careful of what you say," said Howard.

The couple is looking forward to many more happy years of marriage.