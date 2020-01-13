Ohio man dies in crash near Garden Plain

An Ohio man died in a weather-related crash just west of Garden Plain Monday morning.

The crash happened around just before 8 a.m. on US-54 near E. 327th St. in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Arnold Jackie Thompson IIIwas traveling too fast for conditions on US-54 when his 2006 Toyota Tundra slid off the road, struck a median then rolled over the guardrail.

The truck landed on its driver's side in the westbound lanes of US-54.

KHP says Thompson was the only person in the truck. He died on the scene.