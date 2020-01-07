Fuel prices jump after Iran missile strikes

Oil prices already jumped Tuesday night after Iran launches missile strikes on Iraq bases housing U.S. troops.

The BBC reports crude oil jumped by 4.5 percent in Asian trading over concerns this could disrupt oil supplies from the Middle East. This in turn has an expected impact at the pump where locally, gas prices rose from about $2.20 per gallon at most locations to between $2.30 and $2.40.

Tuesday night, gas prices posted at Quik Trip showed $2.35 per gallon of unleaded gasoline.