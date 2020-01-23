Oklahoma governor orders ban on state travel to California

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt gestures during a news conference in Oklahoma City. Stitt announced Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, the hiring of an out-of-state law firm, Seattle-based Perkins Coie, to advise his office in his attempt to renegotiate the state's gaming compacts with Native American tribes over casino gambling. The governor and the tribes are locked in a dispute over whether the existing 15-year compacts that authorize gambling exclusively at tribal casinos expired on Jan. 1. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is banning state-funded travel to the state of California.

The first-term Republican says it's in response to similar travel bans California has put in place on travel to Oklahoma.

Stitt issued the executive order on Thursday. It bans all non-essential travel to the state of California for all state employees, with a few exceptions.

Exemptions include business recruiting trips, college sports and school groups.

Oklahoma was added to California's travel ban in 2018 after passing a law that allows adoption agencies to deny placement services to same-sex parents.

