Oklahoma man catches monster 60-pound catfish

An Oklahoma fisherman captured a 60-pound catfish.

(Source: KSWO via CNN)

KSWO reports George Washington of Lawton was fishing along East Cache Creek last Sunday night (Oct. 27) when he reeled in the 4 feet 1 inch long flathead catfish.

Washington said he tried to get an official weigh-in on three different scales, but by the time of his interview, he says none could withstand his catch.

“I put it on a 50-pound scale and it broke. So I went and put it on the ice dock, and that one messed up. Then I tried a floor scale and that one malfunctioned as well. I’m searching for the monsters, that’s what I fish for. So that’s my goal," Washington said.

The fish finally weighed 60 pounds on a scale big enough to do so, meaning Washington missed the state record by 18 pounds.