Olathe man faces federal drug charges following police chase

An Olathe man faces federal drug charges after leading police on a pursuit earlier this year.

Kansas U.S. District Attorney Stephen McCallister says Dustin Schultz-Bergin, 40, of Olathe is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

On January 23, Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers attempted to arrest Schultz-Bergin at Matfield Green Service Area on the Kansas Turnpike. After a brief chase, authorities were able to stop Schultz-Bergin's vehicle 10 miles north of the service area.

KHP says Schultz-Bergin was armed, causing troopers to shoot in his direction as he fled into a nearby field.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Agency say agents recovered more than seven pounds of methamphetamine and a .380 caliber handgun in the vehicle following the pursuit.

Schultz-Bergin faces no less than 10 years in a federal prison and fines over 10 million dollars.