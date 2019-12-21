Olathe police: 68-year-old woman found stabbed to death

Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an Olathe neighborhood.

Olathe police say in a news release that officers responding to an armed disturbance just before noon Friday found the woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

Police say another woman _ a 38-year-old who knew the victim _ was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests or charges had been announced by midday Saturday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

12/21/2019 11:34:55 AM (GMT -6:00)