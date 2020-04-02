Oldest Asian wild horse in North America dies at Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo

While closed to the public due to COVID-19, staff at Garden City's Lee Richardson Zoo keeps busy caring for the animals that call the facility home. Tuesday (March 31), the zoo said goodbye to a special resident that had an historic run.

Yelena, an Asian wild horse who called the Lee Richardson Zoo home since Nov. 1, 2016 died Tuesday, four days after her 35th birthday. The zoo says she was showing signs of neurological problems and the hard decision to euthanize her was made following a veterinary assessment.

"Yelena was the oldest Asian wild horse in North America," the zoo says. "The median life expectancy for the species, also called Przewalski’s horse, is 17.9 years."

While old for her species, staff at the Lee Richardson Zoo says Yelena kept up with the facility's two younger wild Asian horses.

"Watching her trot across the yard always put a smile on my face,” says Animal Care Manager Pablo Holguin. “It always made me laugh when she would lay down for her afternoon nap. I’d call her name, and she’d flick her ears. Nothing or no one was going to interrupt her nap. Zoo staff will miss her."